Todd Foley Sells 9,782 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

RPTX stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

