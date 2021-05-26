Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of TOL traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. 132,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

