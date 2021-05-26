Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE TOL opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

