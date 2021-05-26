TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.10

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and traded as high as C$3.31. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2,108,072 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

