TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 4.1% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $732.30 million, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of -363.56.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

