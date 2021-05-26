Town and Country Financial Co. (TWCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Town and Country Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TWCF remained flat at $$23.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Town and Country Financial has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

About Town and Country Financial

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

