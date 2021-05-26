Traders Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,394 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 915% compared to the average daily volume of 2,010 call options.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

