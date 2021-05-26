Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 485 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of URBN opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,499.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

