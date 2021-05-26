Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,359 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,377% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in MasTec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MasTec by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

