Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Buys £50,073.12 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Brian McBride bought 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85).

TRN traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 273.20 ($3.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,692. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26. Trainline Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 452.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

