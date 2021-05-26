Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 30,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Holger Bartel bought 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

