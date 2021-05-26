Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

