Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

