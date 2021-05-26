Tredje AP fonden Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 59.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 216,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. 460,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average is $136.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

