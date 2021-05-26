Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $71,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 301,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

