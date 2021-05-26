Tredje AP fonden Makes New $20.39 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 191,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

