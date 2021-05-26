Tredje AP fonden Sells 19,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $272,808,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $695.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,442. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.92.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

