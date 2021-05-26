Tredje AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 6,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

