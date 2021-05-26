Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.97. 790,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,894. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.