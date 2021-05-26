Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1,263.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 284,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,726. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of -164.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.