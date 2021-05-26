Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 756,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.