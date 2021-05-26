TrueCar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $545.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,914 shares of company stock valued at $243,081 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.