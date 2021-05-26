TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.42 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $196,381.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00081375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00972819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.10 or 0.09974248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00091734 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars.

