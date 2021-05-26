Truist Securiti Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

