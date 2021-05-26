Truist Securiti Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 293,491 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

