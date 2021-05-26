Truist Securities Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $55.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Veracyte stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

