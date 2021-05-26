TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUIFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of TUIFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. TUI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

