Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 375,854 shares.The stock last traded at $71.35 and had previously closed at $70.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

