Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWO opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

