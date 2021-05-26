Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 29th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyro Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Tyro Payments alerts:

Shares of TYPMF remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.