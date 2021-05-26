U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of USCR opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

