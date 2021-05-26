UBS Group Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $340.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.89. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

