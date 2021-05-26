UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

