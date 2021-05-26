UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Sells 558,311 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,311 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 2.9% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,289,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,337. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.