UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

PATH stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

