Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

