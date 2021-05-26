Unido EP (UDO) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $4.30 million and $93,575.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00353030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00185419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.00824454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,481,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

