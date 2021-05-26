Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UTL opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Unitil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.