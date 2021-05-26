Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Major Shareholder 2020 Aps Otee Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $11,437,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00.

U stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.14. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

