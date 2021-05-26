Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.41

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 13149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

