Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.41

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 13149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

