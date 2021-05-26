Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $209.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $143.27 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

