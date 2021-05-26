Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill Sells 50,000 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UONE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 2,672,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,884. The company has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.