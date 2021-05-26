Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill Sells 50,000 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UONE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 2,672,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,884. The company has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
