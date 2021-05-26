Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Shares of URBN traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,925. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,897.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

