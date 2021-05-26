US Bancorp DE Acquires 424 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

A number of research firms have commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

