US Bancorp DE Buys 462 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baozun were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

