US Bancorp DE Buys 700 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after buying an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,103,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 935,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,135,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

