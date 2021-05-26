US Bancorp DE Has $106,000 Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $16,910,000. FMR LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

