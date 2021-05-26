US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,476 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 769.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

