USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.89

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.89, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $921,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,390 shares of company stock worth $330,879 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

